Murlo and S-Type team up for ‘Make Believe’ on Coil Records

Summer heat courtesy of Murlo’s Coil Records.

Lucky Me affiliate S-Type and East Midlands party-starter Murlo have dropped new track ‘Make Beileve’, via Murlo’s own Coil Records.

The summer heater bears the unmistakeable fingerprints of both producers, as a melancholic, pitched-up vocal sample is propelled along by triumphant synth swells and an infectious dancehall beat.

‘Make Believe’ follows several releases on the newly founded Coil Records. Earlier this year the label released ‘Together’, a collaboration between Murlo and Conducta, as well as Sharda’s debut EP.

‘Make Believe’ is available for digital download at the Coil Records Bandcamp, check out the single cover art, designed by Murlo himself, below. Additionally, watch the trippy video for Sharda’s euphoric ‘Chin Up’ and Conducta’s Against The Clock session, also below.

