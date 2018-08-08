Steffi and Martyn join forces for Air Texture Volume VI

The Berghain/Panorama Bar residents present two CDs of unreleased music.

Compilation series Air Texture, which asks two artists to select two CDs worth of unreleased music, has enlisted Berghain/Panorama Bar residents Steffi and Martyn for the latest in the series. Air Texture Volume VI will be released via Air Texture on October 5.

Bringing together contributions from veteran producers such as Total Science, As One and Stingray, as well as contemporaries Actress, VIVEK and Shed, the artists explain in a press release that the selected tracks are all “unique interpretations of a leftfield, non linear aesthetic”.

This is the sixth volume of the Air Texture series, and follows compilations curated by Spacetime Contiuum and Juju & Jordash, Steve Hauschildt and BNJNM, Deadbeat and DJ Olive and more.

The compilation follows Steffi’s 2017 contribution to the Fabric mix CD series, as well as her most recent album World Of The Waking State, and Martyn’s most recent album Voids, released earlier this year. Together they produce under the moniker Doms & Deykers.

Air Texture: Volume VI will be released physically and digitally on October 5 via Air Texture. Check out the Sol Lewitt-designed cover art and tracklist for the compilation. Last year, FACT visited Steffi at her studio, check it out below.

Tracklist:

01. Synkro – ‘Observatory’

02. Appleblim – ‘Unfound’

03. V.I.V.E.K. – ‘Sad Smile’

04. Answer Code Request – ‘Pasiris’

05. Shed – ‘Into Bleeps’

06. dBridge & Lewis James – ‘Verloren’

07. Tracing Xircles – ‘Kaieteur Falls’

08. Samuel Pling – ‘Bottomfeeder’

09. Herron – ‘Touching’

10. Steffi – ‘Between Form and Matter’

11. Afik Naim – ‘Louie’s Beat’

12. Mosca – ‘Kidney Version’

13. Stingray – ‘Last Shift’

14. Shed – ‘When The Faces Went Down’

15. Novocanemusic – ‘Steelmill’

16. Actress – ‘Watercolour Challenge Part II’

17. Mesak – ‘Sauhu’

18. FaltyDL – ‘Going West’

19. 214 – ‘Shelby’

20. As One – ‘The Ladder’

21. Total Science – ‘Cowbell’

22. Basic Soul Unit – ‘Light Out’

23. Barker – ‘Terminal’

24. Late Night Approach – ‘The Naus Galaxy’

25. Martyn – ‘Moves’

26. KiNK – ‘Tal Atonal’

