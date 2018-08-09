Modular on the Spot in photos

A modular heaven.

Modular on the Spot is a series of outdoor events created by Los Angeles natives Bana Haffar and Eric Cheslak, which encourage modular synth enthusiasts and musicians to share their knowledge and compositions in picturesque settings.

Although the concept started in LA, it’s spread across the USA and even made it as far as Mexico and Korea. Check out a gallery of a recent Modular on the Spot meetup in Greensboro, NC, by photographer Alex Kacha below.

Read next: Moog’s cactus-powered synth and other highlights from its House of Electronicus