Enigmatic pop collagist Wise Blood’s first EP to be reissued on Future Gods

By , Aug 10 2018

Photograph by: Press

The 2010 EP will be released officially for the first time.

LA-based label Future Gods have announced the reissue of ‘+’, the critically-acclaimed 2010 EP by leftfield pop artist Wise Blood, which drops on August 17.

The announcement is accompanied with a surreal new video for the Led Zeppelin-sampling stomper ‘B.I.G. E.G.O.’, check it out below.

Wise Blood, AKA Christopher Laufman, is prepping his first full-length in five years, Greatest Hits, which will arrive on Future Gods later this year.

‘+’ will be available via Future Gods on August 17 and you can pre-save the release on Spotify here. Checkout the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:
01. ‘HERE COMES THE SUN’
02. ‘B.I.G. E.G.O.’
03. ‘STRT SRNS’
04. ‘HANNAH MOTOWN’
05. ‘MI + AMORE’

