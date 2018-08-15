CYRK – Against The Clock

Big room techno in 10 minutes.

Sierra Sam and Pascal Hetzel may be based in Berlin, but their music as CYRK owes more to the sound of Detroit house and techno than contemporary German club music.

After years spent touring the world as a live act, the pair released their first productions in 2016 on their own self-titled label. Since then, they’ve released several records on labels including HIKE Recordings and, most recently, Rawax.

We visited their Berlin studio to see what they could do in 10 minutes with their massive collection of Eurorack modules, boutique synths and analog gear. The result? A big room techno beat that didn’t disappoint.

Watch the video above and listen to the finished track below.

