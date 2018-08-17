Jackmaster details “abusive” and “inappropriate” behavior at Love Saves The Day festival

By , Aug 17 2018

Photograph by: Carys Huws

The DJ admits to “attempting to kiss and grab people against their will”.

Jackmaster has detailed “abusive” and “inappropriate” behavior at Love Saves The Day festival in May, admitting to Resident Advisor that he attempted “to kiss and grab people against their will” while under the influence of GHB.

Having issued an apology on Monday, Jackmaster’s Facebook post was “hijacked by untruths and lad humour”, says a member of staff, asserting that: “It is so important for Jack to clarify what happened.”

“Jack’s behaviour on the night towards me crossed the boundaries of acceptability, regardless of the fact he was clearly off his head”, the anonymous staff member told RA.

Jackmaster, whose real name is Jack Revill, said: “I was abusive and acted lewdly and inappropriately towards numerous members of staff at the festival—both female and male—during a drug-induced blackout, which I had put myself into after my performance by drinking a substance called GHB.”

“During the ensuing blackout, my actions involved attempting to kiss and grab people against their will. I am truly disgusted and ashamed of myself, and I do not wish to use my substance abuse as an excuse for my actions.”

“This type of behaviour should not be tolerated…I have let myself, staff at the festival and those closest to me down. Although I don’t recognise the person recounted to me, I alone take full responsibility for my actions and the effect on those involved. ”

The DJ also made clear that, out of respect for those involved in the statements, he would not be returning to perform in Bristol for the rest of 2018.

