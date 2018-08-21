The project formerly known as Hackney Arts Centre will launch this September.
A new cultural venue in east London, formerly known as Hackney Arts Centre, has today unveiled its new branding, design and official name, Evolutionary Arts Hackney, AKA EartH.
The venue has also revealed its updated Autumn programme, which includes performances from Colin Stetson, Grouper and Leon Vynehall, sets from Craig Charles and Gilles Peterson, as well nights curated by Soundcrash and The Heatwave.
According to a press release, the new name was chosen to reflect that “art has the capacity to offer us ideas, progress and change” and “will be curated to span art forms and a multitude of genres and voices encompassing an international live music programme, performance art, special talks and debates, comedy, and film.”
The project has been developed by the team behind Shoreditch venue Village Underground. Auro Foxcroft, founder of both EartH and Village Underground summarised the team’s aims: “We want to fill the place with the kind of performances that make you think twice and hopefully leave with that feeling of inspiration, possibility and change.”
Find out more information about Evolutionary Arts Hackney at its website, and see below for the full Autumn listings.
EartH autumn Listings:
Sept 02 – Hackney Record Fair
Sept 12 – Art Matters with Neil Gaiman, Chris Riddell and Lauren Laverne (SOLD OUT)
Sept 16 – Mulatu Astatke
Sept 18 – Lianne La Havas (SOLD OUT)
Sept 20 – Kate Tempest presents Running Upon The Wires (SOLD OUT)
Sept 22 – Soundcrash launch event feat MNDSGN, Lapalux, Kiefer & Kai Whiston
Sept 23 – Independent Ceramics Market – London Design Festival
Sept 26 – Nick Mulvey
Sept 27 – Nick Mulvey
Sept 30 – Hackney Vintage Market + DIY Art Market
Oct 02 – Rival Consoles & Throwing Snow
Oct 03 – 5 x 15 talk event
Oct 09 – Penguin Cafe (Greenpeace Event)
Oct 13 – Hypnotic Brass Ensemble
Oct 18 – James Acaster and guests
Oct 20 – Craig Charles October FunkFest
Oct 22 – Neil Tennant: In Conversation (SOLD OUT)
Oct 23 – Villagers (SOLD OUT)
Oct 25 – George Fitzgerald (SOLD OUT)
Oct 26 – George Fitzgerald
Oct 24 – Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
Oct 29 – Grouper
Oct 30 – Marlon Williams
Nov 06 – Jane Weaver ‘Loops in the Secret Society’
Nov 08 – Leon Vynehall
Nov 07 – Colin Stetson
Nov 10 – Erol Alkan ‘All Night Long… To The Rhythm’
Nov 16 – The Heatwave presents Hot Wuk London
Nov 18 – Hackney Vintage Market + The Big London Flea
Nov 20 – Fatoumata Diawara + Témé Tan
Nov 22 – Sunflower Bean
Nov 24 – EFG London Jazz Festival – Presented by Serious, International Anthem and Total Refreshment Centre – Chicago x London: Makaya McCraven, Nubya Garcia and guests
Nov 27 – Matt Maltese
Nov 29 – Cosmo Sheldrake
Dec 07 – Iceage plus guests
Dec 10 – Patrick Watson
