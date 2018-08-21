The project formerly known as Hackney Arts Centre will launch this September.

A new cultural venue in east London, formerly known as Hackney Arts Centre, has today unveiled its new branding, design and official name, Evolutionary Arts Hackney, AKA EartH.

The venue has also revealed its updated Autumn programme, which includes performances from Colin Stetson, Grouper and Leon Vynehall, sets from Craig Charles and Gilles Peterson, as well nights curated by Soundcrash and The Heatwave.

According to a press release, the new name was chosen to reflect that “art has the capacity to offer us ideas, progress and change” and “will be curated to span art forms and a multitude of genres and voices encompassing an international live music programme, performance art, special talks and debates, comedy, and film.”

The project has been developed by the team behind Shoreditch venue Village Underground. Auro Foxcroft, founder of both EartH and Village Underground summarised the team’s aims: “We want to fill the place with the kind of performances that make you think twice and hopefully leave with that feeling of inspiration, possibility and change.”

Find out more information about Evolutionary Arts Hackney at its website, and see below for the full Autumn listings.

EartH autumn Listings:

Sept 02 – Hackney Record Fair

Sept 12 – Art Matters with Neil Gaiman, Chris Riddell and Lauren Laverne (SOLD OUT)

Sept 16 – Mulatu Astatke

Sept 18 – Lianne La Havas (SOLD OUT)

Sept 20 – Kate Tempest presents Running Upon The Wires (SOLD OUT)

Sept 22 – Soundcrash launch event feat MNDSGN, Lapalux, Kiefer & Kai Whiston

Sept 23 – Independent Ceramics Market – London Design Festival

Sept 26 – Nick Mulvey

Sept 27 – Nick Mulvey

Sept 30 – Hackney Vintage Market + DIY Art Market

Oct 02 – Rival Consoles & Throwing Snow

Oct 03 – 5 x 15 talk event

Oct 09 – Penguin Cafe (Greenpeace Event)

Oct 13 – Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

Oct 18 – James Acaster and guests

Oct 20 – Craig Charles October FunkFest

Oct 22 – Neil Tennant: In Conversation (SOLD OUT)

Oct 23 – Villagers (SOLD OUT)

Oct 25 – George Fitzgerald (SOLD OUT)

Oct 26 – George Fitzgerald

Oct 24 – Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks

Oct 29 – Grouper

Oct 30 – Marlon Williams

Nov 06 – Jane Weaver ‘Loops in the Secret Society’

Nov 08 – Leon Vynehall

Nov 07 – Colin Stetson

Nov 10 – Erol Alkan ‘All Night Long… To The Rhythm’

Nov 16 – The Heatwave presents Hot Wuk London

Nov 18 – Hackney Vintage Market + The Big London Flea

Nov 20 – Fatoumata Diawara + Témé Tan

Nov 22 – Sunflower Bean

Nov 24 – EFG London Jazz Festival – Presented by Serious, International Anthem and Total Refreshment Centre – Chicago x London: Makaya McCraven, Nubya Garcia and guests

Nov 27 – Matt Maltese

Nov 29 – Cosmo Sheldrake

Dec 07 – Iceage plus guests

Dec 10 – Patrick Watson

