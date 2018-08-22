Driftmachine – Against The Clock

The Berlin modular heroes make a track in 10 minutes.

Modular synths aren’t as rare and unusual as they once were, but few artists can claim to have mastered them like Andreas Gerth and Florian Zimmer. As Driftmachine, the pair use two systems running in sync to create multilayered compositions that straddle the line between techno and drone.

The pair have a released several albums on Umor Rex over the past four years, including this year’s Shunter, a deep dive into “post-industrial dub” peppered with noise and field recordings. However, as we discovered when we visited their studio for this episode of Against The Clock, they sometimes use puppets to make music too.

Watch next: CYRK – Against The Clock