5 warm-ups and afters to check out at Notting Hill Carnival 2018

FACT’s mini-guide to this week’s festivities.

If you’ll be out touring the soundsystems during Notting Hill Carnival this weekend – or, if you’re avoiding the daylight but still looking to get into the spirit, we’ve got you covered on some for the best parties happening throughout the weekend. Bashment vibes abound.

Friday, August 24

Flava D with Swing Ting Feat. Fox @ XOYO

Flava D is past the halfway mark of her 13-week residency at XOYO and for Carnival she’ll be joined by FACT favorites Swing Ting and MC Fox to get you ready for the weekend.

Hot Wuk x Mixpak Carnival Special @ E1 London

Banku impresario Mr. Eazi is set to perform at this party alongside DJ sets from The Heatwave and Mixpak’s Dre Skull and Jubilee. We’re already sweating just thinking about it.

Sunday, August 26

The Carnival Session with LTJ Bukem, Mala, Awesome Tapes From Africa and more @ The Steel Yard

A party that nods to Notting Hill Carnival’s roots as one of the foremost celebrations of African-Carribean culture and community, expect to hear drum and bass, dubstep, soca, hip-hop, house, soul, jungle, and, of course, cassette player magic from Awesome Tapes.

Metalheadz Carnival Afterparty @ Egg London

For those looking for a hefty dose of drum and bass, this party is going for 12-hours and will be headline by the don Goldie.

Monday, August 27

Rinse FM Afterparty @ Paradise

Are they advertising the lineup? No. Do they need to? Absolutely not.