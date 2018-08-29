Dean Blunt drops enigmatic new compilation Muggy Vol. 1

Woozy production, cryptic track titles and no artist credits.

Avant-pop provocateur Dean Blunt has dropped a new compilation, Muggy Vol. 1, on World Music Group, the label founded by Blunt and Inga Copeland in 2012.

In true Bluntian fashion, the nine short tracks feature a prominent use of samples, esoteric lyrics and gnomic track titles. Perhaps most notably, the release has no artists credited, despite it being listed as a various artists compilation.

The compilation follows Blunt’s appearance on a number of tracks on A$AP Rocky’s most recent album Testing. Last year, Blunt released the free album Hotep under his Blue Iverson alias, also via World Music Group.

Muggy Vol. 1 is available to stream and for free download now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘nba’

02. ‘garbaggio’

03. ‘moët lean’

04. ‘cloudhopper’

05. ‘dum draco’

06. ‘spiritual solution’

07. ‘london scene’

08. ‘muggy’

09. ‘duo wave’

Read next: How Happa transformed Lewis’s cult oddity L’Amour into a freeform ambient rap mixtape