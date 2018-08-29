Dean Blunt drops enigmatic new compilation Muggy Vol. 1

Woozy production, cryptic track titles and no artist credits.
Avant-pop provocateur Dean Blunt has dropped a new compilation, Muggy Vol. 1, on World Music Group, the label founded by Blunt and Inga Copeland in 2012.
In true Bluntian fashion, the nine short tracks feature a prominent use of samples, esoteric lyrics and gnomic track titles. Perhaps most notably, the release has no artists credited, despite it being listed as a various artists compilation.
The compilation follows Blunt’s appearance on a number of tracks on A$AP Rocky’s most recent album Testing. Last year, Blunt released the free album Hotep under his Blue Iverson alias, also via World Music Group.
Muggy Vol. 1 is available to stream and for free download now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘nba’
02. ‘garbaggio’
03. ‘moët lean’
04. ‘cloudhopper’
05. ‘dum draco’
06. ‘spiritual solution’
07. ‘london scene’
08. ‘muggy’
09. ‘duo wave’
