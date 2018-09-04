FACT mix 669: Dr. Rubinstein

Dreamy breakbeat techno and acid from Dr. Rubinstein.

Six years ago, Russian-born Marina Rubinstein was a raver living in Tel Aviv with dreams of becoming a DJ. After saving up enough money, she bought a one-way ticket to Berlin, where she quickly worked her way up from playing small rooms to 20 people to playing the world’s biggest techno club, Berghain.

Dr. Rubinstein’s story is a familiar one, but her love of ’90s acid techno and ecstatic rave tunes helped the fledgling DJ to stand out in a city then dominated by darker, more hypnotic sounds. Today, she’s a globally respected selector with a joyous, life-affirming DJ style.

This week’s FACT mix is a snapshot of Dr. Rubinstein’s dreamier side, packed with hazy breakbeat, electro and acid; it rarely climbs above 115BPM, with tracks from Lake Haze, Holger Flinsch and Legowelt amongst the tracks that will have spotters taking notes. It’s one for the 7am crew.

Dr. Rubenstein plays as part of the Daniel Avery-curated night at this year’s Warehouse Project in Manchester on October 20 – find tickets here.

