Julia Holter returns with fifth album, Aviary

“The cacophony of the mind in a melting world.”

Vocalist and composer Julia Holter has announced the release of her fifth studio album Aviary via Domino Recordings this October.

Described as the follow-up to her 2015 release Have You in My Wilderness, and the LA-based musician’s “most breathtakingly expansive album yet”, Aviary uses a line from a short story by Etel Adnan as its starting point: “I found myself in an aviary full of shrieking birds.”

As Holter says: “Amidst all the internal and external babble we experience daily, it’s hard to find one’s foundation. I think this album is reflecting that feeling of cacophony and how one responds to it as a person – how one behaves, how one looks for love, for solace. Maybe it’s a matter of listening to and gathering the seeming madness, of forming something out of it and envisioning a future.”

Listen to the first track, ‘I Shall Love 2’, below.

The 15-track album also features an array of collaborators and instrumentalists, erring between her theatrical vocals and what is described as the Blade Runner-inspired synth work of Tashi Wada, who recently announced an album with his father on RVNG Intl.

Julia Holter’s Aviary will be released on October 26. Pre-order a copy here and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Turn The Light On’

02. ‘Whether’

03. ‘Chaitius’

04. ‘Voce Simul’

05. ‘Everyday Is An Emergency’

06. ‘Another Dream’

07. ‘I Shall Love 2’

08. ‘Underneath The Moon’

09. ‘Colligere’

10. ‘In Gardens’ Muteness’

11. ‘I Would Rather See’

12. ‘Les Jeux To You’

13. ‘Words I Heard’

14. ‘I Shall Love 1’

15. ‘Why Sad Song’

