Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Pharrell, Chance the Rapper and more pay tribute to Mac Miller

Thundercat, Kehlani, Solange and others remember the US rapper, whose death was announced yesterday (September 7).
Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Chance the Rapper and other artists have paid tribute to US rapper Mac Miller, who has died age 26.
Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive at noon on September 7 at his California home. Whilst no official cause of death has yet been released, the rapper is believed to have died from an apparent overdose.
“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Miller’s family said in a statement to Rolling Stone yesterday. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”
Miller had suffered from substance abuse issues in the past. In 2013, he described his problems with lean to Complex: “I was so fucked up all the time it was bad. My friends couldn’t even look at me the same. I was lost.” In May, the rapper was arrested for a DUI and hit and run after wrapping his car around a utility pole.
Thundercat, who appeared on Miller’s 2018 album Swimming, paid tribute to the rapper. “Words can’t express how much I loved Mac. If I could have been with him all the time I would have, happy for the time we spent together. I will always celebrate his life.” Read a selection of artist tributes to Mac Miller below.
So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today 🌟 @macmiller 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018
I’m so saddened to hear about @MacMiller☹️😩 such a kind spirit Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time🙏🏾
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 7, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Can’t believe it was six years ago, we were working in Miami on Pink Slime. I just wanted to make the hardest records with you. And then I discovered you could sing too. And I kept telling you you could sing, but you didn’t want to hear it. And your latest project has all the singing… Very happy for you, but can’t believe that this is the moment I got to tell you that. Sending deepest condolences to your family. RIP Mac Miller.
I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018
I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH
I FUCKING LOVE YOU DUDE
THE GREATEST
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018
Words can’t express how much I loved Mac. If I could have been with him all the time I would have, happy for the time we spent together. I will always celebrate his life.Thundercat – Hi (feat. Mac Miller) https://t.co/a7HxihREIr via @YouTube
— ashy daddy (@Thundercat) September 7, 2018
Rest in your peace Mac Miller.
Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.
Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all.
— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018
Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018
God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac.
— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018
View this post on Instagram
This just really saddened me. I hung out with Mac a few times over the years and he was always such a sweetheart, always had the time of day for anyone, whoever they were. As well as being a great talent, he was a great human. Love and prayers to his family and friends. I don’t know what else to say. It’s so heartbreaking.
Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You
— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018
View this post on Instagram
RIP Mac! There are a lot of special memories and good times I will have in my heart forever…thank you for all of those. Mac always stood out to me because he was a genuinely kind and down to earth person that would go out of his way to look out for people. I’m happy for the music we made together and thank you for impacting so many peoples lives. 💕