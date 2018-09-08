Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Pharrell, Chance the Rapper and more pay tribute to Mac Miller

Mac Miller

Thundercat, Kehlani, Solange and others remember the US rapper, whose death was announced yesterday (September 7).

Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Chance the Rapper and other artists have paid tribute to US rapper Mac Miller, who has died age 26.

Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive at noon on September 7 at his California home. Whilst no official cause of death has yet been released, the rapper is believed to have died from an apparent overdose.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Miller’s family said in a statement to Rolling Stone yesterday. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

Miller had suffered from substance abuse issues in the past. In 2013, he described his problems with lean to Complex: “I was so fucked up all the time it was bad. My friends couldn’t even look at me the same. I was lost.” In May, the rapper was arrested for a DUI and hit and run after wrapping his car around a utility pole.

Thundercat, who appeared on Miller’s 2018 album Swimming, paid tribute to the rapper. “Words can’t express how much I loved Mac. If I could have been with him all the time I would have, happy for the time we spent together. I will always celebrate his life.” Read a selection of artist tributes to Mac Miller below.

REST IN PEACE KING, LOVE BROSAY🙏🏾

