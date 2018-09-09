New four-storey venue YES to open in Manchester

By , Sep 9 2018

Featuring a rooftop terrace, NASA-approved soundsystem and pints for under £3.

A new four-storey venue called YES is set to open in Manchester in late September.

The wheelchair accessible music venue, bar and restaurant has already lined up performances from the likes of FACT Rated artist Octavian, Brainfeeder alum Iglooghost and Gilles Peterson, as Mixmag reports.

The venue will feature two live and club spaces and is being helmed by Manchester promoters Now Wave, who will transform the former auctioneers house and printers press on Charles Street.

Complete with a basement cub, groundfloor bar and outdoor rooftop terrace that features a NASA-approved soundsystem, entry to the roof terrace and groundfloor bar will be free. The venue are also promising pints from £2.95.

“We’re proud to be able to contribute to the city’s independent scene which is why we’ll continue promoting events in its other amazing venues and we hope YES will allow our collective experience to help others do amazing things as well,” co-founder Jon Wickstead said in a press release.

YES will host its opening weekend on September 20. Check the venue’s Facebook page for info on upcoming events.

+

