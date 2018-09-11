FACT mix 670: Chevel

Italian shapeshifter Chevel fits techno, grime and ambient music together on an enthralling FACT mix.

Dario Tronchin is a tricky artist to pin down. Although the Italian producer – who hails from the small city of Treviso and records as Chevel – spent his formative clubbing years in Berlin, he’s just as influenced by bass-heavy UK genres as he is by techno. At this year’s Berlin Atonal, he even dropped a Wiley vocal during his set of abstract beats and bass.

Tronchin’s discography reflects his wide-ranging interests: on Stroboscopic Artefacts he’s released driving, straight-to-tape techno, on Beneath’s Mistry he’s given us twisted soundsystem music and, this year, on Mumdance & Logos’ Different Circles label he even put his own spin on the duo’s “weightless” sound with the excellent Always Yours.

His most recent release, In A Rush and Mercurial, has been on heavy rotation at FACT since its release in July. Recorded during a four-day artistic residency at the Venice Art Biennale in 2017, its mix of gauzy ambient textures and sampled percussion owes as much to Pierre Schaeffer as it does to Actress, OPN and Basic Channel.

Tronchin’s FACT mix is a real doozy, working its way through classic Plastikman, ambient business from Yamaneko, grimy sounds from Mumdance, Strict Face and Wiley, slamming techno from Anastasia Kristensen, D.Dan and Blawan, and much more. There isn’t a single Chevel track on it, but it’s a weird, wild trip into the inner workings of his mind nonetheless.

Tracklist:

01. Plastikman — ‘Lodgikal Nonsense’ (Plus8)

02. Oneohtrix Point Never — ‘RayCats’ (Warp)

03. Yamaneko — ‘Oslo House Sunrise 4K’ (Local Action)

04. Mumdance — ‘Path Of The Seer’ (unreleased)

05. Evian Christ — ‘Go Girl’ (Tri Angle)

06. Sim Hutchins — ‘Nescience Is Not Ignorance VIP’ (unreleased)

07. Renick Bell — ‘puree-02-arrangement_session_171020_1829’ (unreleased)

08. Wiley x Zomby — ‘Step 2001’ (Big Dada)

09. Strict Face — ‘Highbury Skyline’ (Gobstopper)

10. Great Ghost — ‘Untitled33’ (unreleased)

11. Clams Casino — ‘Surf’ (self-released)

12. Quirke — ‘ttrransport craving’ (Whities)

13. Madteo — ‘Vox Nu Yr Resolution’ (Sahko)

14. Untold — ‘The Curse’ (ORO)

15. Jam City — ‘500 Years’ (Night Slugs)

16. Anastasia Kristensen — ‘Maxima’ (forthcoming Houndstooth)

17. D.Dan — ‘Sudan Sedan’ (forthcoming Lobster Theremin)

18. Lee Gamble — ‘004’ (UIQ)

19. Blawan — ‘Tasser’ (Ternesc)

20. Yaleesa Hall x Malin — ‘Second Lucas’ (Mosca’s Pure Joy Version) (Will & Ink)

21. Mumdance & Rabit — ‘Submerged Reality’ (unreleased)

22. The Sprawl — ‘X System’ (The Death Of Rave)

