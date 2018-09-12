Kelela will release TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES on the anniversary of her debut album

Listen to ‘LMK (What’s Really Good Remix)’, featuring Princess Nokia, Junglepussy, CupcakKe and Ms. Boogie, now.

Kelela has announced TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES, which arrives on October 5 – a year since the release of her exceptional debut album Take Me Apart – via Warp Records.

The remix compilation features contributions from a wide variety of FACT favourites, including LSDXOXO – who only recently delivered a blistering mix for FACT – Príncipe Discos affiliate Nídia and gqom legend DJ Lag.

Other notable contributors include Awful Records producer Ethereal, FDM (flex dance music) pioneer Hitmakerchinx and esoteric R&B/classical hybridist serpentwithfeet.

In a press release, Kelela says, “it’s not just a bunch of remixes…it’s how my worldwide community of producers and DJs communicate through difference.”

‘LMK (What’s Really Good Remix)’ featuring Princess Nokia, Junglepussy, CupcakKe and Ms. Boogie is available to stream and download now. TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES will be available on October 5. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘SANTA MUERTE_BLUFF_94 BPM’

02. ‘KAYTRANADA_WAITIN_115 BPM’

03. ‘LSDXOXO_TRUTH OR DARE_123 BPM’

04. ‘ETHEREAL_JUPITER_97 BPM’

05. ‘DJ LAG_ONANON_127 BPM’

06. ‘RARE ESSENCE_TMA_83 BPM’

07. ‘JOEY LABEIJA_BETTER_107 BPM’

08. ‘SERPENTWITHFEET_ALTADENA _88 BPM’

09. ‘LMK_WHAT’S REALLY GOOD REMIX_ FEAT_PRINCESS NOKIA_JUNGLEPUSSY_CUPCAKKE_MS. BOOGIE_100 BPM’

10. ‘TRE OH FIE_WAITIN_150 BPM’

11. ‘NÍDIA_BLUE LIGHT_123 BPM’

12. ‘DIVOLI S’VERE_TRUTH OR DARE_130 BPM’

13. ‘BADSISTA_FEAT_LINN DA QUEBRADA_BETTER_125 BPM’

14. ‘MOUNTAIN_LMK_130 BPM’

15. ‘GAIKA_FRONTLINE_141 BPM’

16. ‘HITMAKERCHINX_BLUE LIGHT_108 BPM’

17. ‘SKYSHAKER_ONANON_129 BPM’

18. ‘KAREEM LOTFY_TURN TO DUST_NO BPM’

19. ‘NATHANIEL W. JAMES & DAVE QUAM_WAITIN_122 BPM’

20. ‘AHYA SIMONE_ENOUGH_NO BPM’

