Nan Kolé – Against The Clock

The Gqom Oh! boss makes a track in 10 minutes.

Rome-born DJ and producer Nan Kolé is the founder of Gqom Oh!, a label that has helped to spread the South African genre of gqom around the world and introduce artists like DJ Lag, Griffit Vigo and Foundation Boyz to a wider audience.

Years before Nan Kolé started making gqom though, he was part of Rome’s local hip-hop scene and made beats on an MPC. It’s still a sampler he uses now to make gqom tracks, as we discovered when we linked up with him in London for this week’s episode of Against The Clock.

Listen back to the finished track below. Nan Kolé’s latest release ‘Drop That’ in collaboration with Prynce Mini is out now.