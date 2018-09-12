Portugal’s OUT.FEST 2018 announces full lineup with DJ Lycox, Mohammad Reza Mortazavi, John T. Gast and more

The Barreiro International Exploratory Music Festival reveals it’s complete program.

Portugal’s OUT.FEST – which takes place between October 5-6 in the town of Barreiro, a short ferry ride across Lisbon’s Tagus river – has revealed the final names for its 2018 edition.

Prícipe affiliate DJ Lycox, tombak virtuoso Mohammad Reza Mortazavi and Hype Williams collaborator John T. Gast join Lotic, Nídia and Fret (AKA Mick Harris) for a thrillingly left-field lineup.

Other notable additions include Lithuanian jazz percussionist Vladimir Tarasov, avant-garde pop group Telectu presenting their 1983 minimal masterpiece Belzebu and an appearance from one of Lisbon’s most exciting young DJs, Odete.

Co-curated by OUT.RA Associação Cultural and Filho Único, OUT.FEST takes place between October 5-6, tickets are available now. See below for the full lineup.

OUT.FEST 2018 Lineup:

Anton Nikkilä

Vladimir Tarasov

Toda Matéria

João Pais Filipe

Telectu Belzebu

Group a

Nídia

Opus Pistorum

Império Pacífico

Odete

Kerox

Cândido Lima

Ricardo Rocha

Rafael Toral

Lea Bertucci

Kaja Draksler

Clothilde

Jimi Tenor

Hhy & The Macumbas

Yek: burnt friedman & Mohammad Reza Mortazavi

Lotic

Linn Da Quebrada

Fret (aka Mick Harris)

John T Gast

DJ Lycox

