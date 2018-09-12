Plata to release debut EP Last Dayz on Circadian Rhythms

The release will take the form of a USB card in pharmaceutical-style packaging.

Spanish producer Plata will release his debut EP Last Dayz via Circadian Rhythms – the London-based concept label headed up by producers Last Japan and Blackwax – on October 19.

The EP is themed around the producer’s struggles with mental health. “When we approached Spanish-born producer Plata”, the website says, “he spoke of how creating music was relief from his diagnosed mental health disorders.”

The release will take the form of a USB card featuring three tracks, and includes supporting media “in .plata format” that can be extracted with the included file extraction software Plata.Solutions.

Plata will make his first ever UK performance at London’s Five Miles in support of the EP, headlining a bill featuring Last Japan, Escha, Thugwidow and a special guest. Tickets are available now.

Last Dayz drops on October 19 via Circadian Rhythms and is available to preorder now. See below for the EP artwork and tracklist.

Tracklist:

01. ‘I Can’t Sleep’

02. ‘Soulz’

03. ‘What’s Happening’

04. ‘Eriko’ (Digital Only)

