E.M.M.A. launches new label Pastel Prism

The first release on the new label will be the short film soundtrack ‘Liberty’.

London-based producer E.M.M.A. has announced the launch of her new label Pastel Prism with the release of the short film soundtrack ‘Liberty’, a collaboration with filmmaker Sophie Davies.

The short film of the same name is the second time the two artists have worked together, the first being the 2014 track ‘Light Years’.



This year the producer has composed music for a Gucci jewellery campaign and has continued to host her PRODUCERGIRLS music production workshops alongside P Jam, Dexplicit, Ikonika and Nightwave. Last year, her track ‘Mindmaze’ made the FACT list of the 25 best club tracks of 2017.

“Let’s face it, it’s about time I had my own label,” the producer says of the launch, “Pastel Prism really symbolises a lot of my musical and art related influences.”

‘Liberty’ will be released digitally on September 28 via Pastel Prism. Stream the track below.

