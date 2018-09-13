Mobilegirl, FAKA, Lil’ Kim and more music highlights of New York Fashion Week 2018

By , Sep 13 2018

Discwoman producer Mobilegirl, South London’s Shygirl and rap queen Lil’ Kim were the order of the day at NYFW’s 2018 edition.

From Eckhaus Latta’s baby orchestra to Lil Kim’s explosive appearance at the VFiles show, the 2018 edition of New York Fashion Week has once again proved to be not only one of the biggest dates of the fashion calendar but also a essential showcase of musical talent.

VFiles Yellow Label kicked things into gear by closing its show with rap queen Lil’ Kim, an appearance made all the more iconic as the models stormed the stage to her 2005 classic ‘Lighters Up’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#GOAWFF VFILES Yellow Label… a new way to WALK 👀🔥 @lilkimthequeenbee @supocupo #THEVFILESSHOW

A post shared by VFILES (@vfiles) on

Staycore affiliate and Discwoman signee Mobilegirl delivered a raucous mix to soundtrack Chromat’s ‘Saturation’ show, mixing aquatic sound design with Objekt’s pummelling ‘Agnes Demise’ and a high-energy edit of Lechuga Zafiro’s ‘Agua Y Puerta’.

Telfar lived up to the precedent set by last years Dev Hynes and Kelela-featuring show by enlisting Onyx Collective’s Austin Williamson and South African performance art duo FAKA for an exhilerating rain-soaked performance, also featuring R&B artist Ian Isiah and FACT favorite Moses Sumney.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

SS19 HEARD it? 📸 @andyboyle @papermagazine

A post shared by @ telfarglobal on

Finally, London label Nuxxe affiliate Shygirl provided the highlight to the soundtrack to Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie show with her confrontational club stomper ‘Rude’.

Read next: Moses Sumney cannot be defined

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Missy Elliott releases ‘I’m Better’ remix with Lil Kim, Trina and Eve

May 23 2017

Missy Elliott releases 'I'm Better' remix with Lil Kim, Trina...
Puff Daddy to debut Bad Boy documentary Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop at Tribeca Film Festival

Mar 8 2017

Puff Daddy to debut Bad Boy documentary Can't Stop, Won't Stop...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy