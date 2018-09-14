Noname drops debut album Room 25

The album arrives two years after her breakout mixtape Telefone.

Chicago rapper Noname has released her debut album Room 25 today (September 15). The LP arrives two years after her critically-acclaimed breakout mixtape Telefone.

The new album builds upon the laconic delivery and jazz instrumentals of her first release with a more expansive, orchestral sound.

The album features contributions from fellow Chicago native Saba, rising star Phoelix, vocalist Adam Ness and many others.

Room 25 is out today. Check out the cover art, tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Self’

02. ‘Blaxploitation’

03. ‘Prayer Song’

04. ‘Window’

05. ‘Don’t Forget About Me’

06. ‘Regal’

07. ‘Montego Bae’

08. ‘Ace’

09. ‘Part of Me’

10. ‘With You’

11. ‘no name’

