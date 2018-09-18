Club Chai affiliate Jasmine Infiniti announces debut EP SiS

Industrial drums and nasty breakbeats from the Queen of Hell herself.

New York-based producer Jasmine Infiniti is set to release her debut EP SiS via Oakland label and curatorial project Club Chai on September 26. You can hear the EP’s first single, ‘Flight At O’Hare’ now.

Drawing inspiration from breakbeat, industrial and ballroom over six tracks, the producer describes the EP as “a work of very personal and emotional thematic material.”

“It’s dealing with my experience as a black trans woman in this new era”, the producer explains, “It’s for my sisters. It’s a commentary on fear, sexuality, the importance of community and camaraderie, and the anger and shade of it all.”

SiS is available on September 26 via Club Chai. Check out the cover art, tracklist and this week’s FACT mix from Club Chai founder FOOZOOL below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Cry BB’

02. ‘Flight At O’Hare’

03. ‘Inside Me’

04. ‘Intervention’

05. ‘Wat U Gon Du’

06. ‘What I Need’

