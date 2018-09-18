Little Simz drops new track ‘Offence’

The track is available to stream and download now.

UK hip-hop artist Little Simz has released a new track, ‘Offence’ – her first solo release since 2016’s Stillness In Wonderland.

‘Offence’ and marries arresting lyricism with visceral percussion-led production. Check out the lyric video – featuring photography from Little Simz herself – below.

“Super excited to share my brand-new music with the world, it’s been a minute,” says Simz in a press release. “‘Offence’ for me feels like the right way to kick start it, can’t wait to share more.”

