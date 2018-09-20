dBridge announces first solo album in 10 years, A Love I Can’t Explain

Photograph by: Khali Ackford

The drum and bass pioneer returns to his own label, Exit Records.

UK veteran dBridge has announced his first solo album in 10 years. A Love I Can’t Explain will be released via his own imprint Exit Records on October 20.

Arriving  a decade after his debut The Gemini Principle, the new LP features collaborations with Kid Drama, Lewis James, Alia Fresco and more.

During the decade-long long gap between solo releases, the producer has released collaborative projects with the Autonomic movement, Module Eight and Heart Drive, and solo work under his Velvit alias.

A Love I Can’t Explain will be released digitally and on 12″ vinyl via Exit Records and is available to preorder now. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:
01. ‘Gen 19’
02. ‘Broadcast Pain’
03. ‘Depersonalised’
04. ‘Syncofated’
05. ‘Monitored Meanings’
06. ‘They Loved’ [Feat. They Live & Poison Arrow]
07. ‘Violent Circuit Autonomy’ [Feat. Lewis James]
08. ‘Your Bit Crushed Heart’
09. ‘Nachtlus’
10. ‘Lost In A Memory’
11. ‘Filtered Scenes’
12. ‘Wij Zijn’ [Feat. Kid Drama]
13. ‘UR A Star’ (Reprise) [Feat. Alia Fresco]

