The drum and bass pioneer returns to his own label, Exit Records.

UK veteran dBridge has announced his first solo album in 10 years. A Love I Can’t Explain will be released via his own imprint Exit Records on October 20.

Arriving a decade after his debut The Gemini Principle, the new LP features collaborations with Kid Drama, Lewis James, Alia Fresco and more.

During the decade-long long gap between solo releases, the producer has released collaborative projects with the Autonomic movement, Module Eight and Heart Drive, and solo work under his Velvit alias.

A Love I Can’t Explain will be released digitally and on 12″ vinyl via Exit Records and is available to preorder now. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Gen 19’

02. ‘Broadcast Pain’

03. ‘Depersonalised’

04. ‘Syncofated’

05. ‘Monitored Meanings’

06. ‘They Loved’ [Feat. They Live & Poison Arrow]

07. ‘Violent Circuit Autonomy’ [Feat. Lewis James]

08. ‘Your Bit Crushed Heart’

09. ‘Nachtlus’

10. ‘Lost In A Memory’

11. ‘Filtered Scenes’

12. ‘Wij Zijn’ [Feat. Kid Drama]

13. ‘UR A Star’ (Reprise) [Feat. Alia Fresco]

