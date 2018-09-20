Vessel announces chamber music-inspired album Queen of Golden Dogs

By , Sep 20 2018

Photograph by: Christalla Fannon

Conceived over an 18-month period of solitude in rural Wales.

Vessel has today announced the release of their new album Queen of Golden Dogs, the follow-up to 2014’s Punish, Honey.

The producer has shared the single ‘Argo (For Maggie)’, which marries orchestral string stabs with propulsive percussion for a sound that is equal parts Arnold Schoenberg and Oneohtrix Point Never.

According to Tri Angle, the album’s diverse influences include chamber music and the painter Remedios Varo. It marks a stark departure from the producer’s previous work, combining chamber-rave freak outs with vocal segues and neo-classical pieces.

Queen of Golden Dogs will be released digitally on November 9 and on limited edition coloured vinyl on November 23 via Tri Angle Records, and is available to preorder now.

Check out the cover art and tracklist below, and revisit Vessel’s off-the-wall mix for FACT.

Tracklist:
01. ‘Fantasma (For Jasmine)’
02. ‘Good Animal (For Hannah)’
03. ‘Argo (For Maggie)’
04. ‘Zahir (For Eleanor)’
05. ‘Arcanum (For Christalla)’
06. ‘Glory Glory (For Tippi)’
07. ‘Torno-me eles e nau-eu (For Remedios)’
08. ‘Paplu Love That Moves The Sun’
09. ‘Sand Tar Man Star (For Auriellia)’

Read next: 7 things that influenced Gang Gang Dance’s triumphant album Kazuashita

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Classically trained producer mmph to release Serenade EP on Tri Angle

Aug 23 2018

Classically trained producer mmph to release Serenade EP on Tri...
Lotic on tearing gender apart to make Power, their best music yet

Jul 5 2018

Lotic on tearing gender apart to make Power, their best music yet

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy