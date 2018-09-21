Death Row Records founder Suge Knight sentenced to 28 years

The former rap mogul has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Death Row Records founder Marion ‘Suge’ Knight has been sentenced to 28 years over a 2015 hit-and-run incident that left one man dead and another injured, BBC News reports.

He pleaded no contest to the voluntary manslaughter of Terry Carter, whose death occurred during an argument over the making of 2015 NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton.

Knight had initially been charged with the murder of Carter as well as the attempted murder of Cle “Bone” Sloan, for which, if found guilty, he would have faced life in prison. As part of the agreement the murder charges were dropped, leaving Knight to serve a sentence for voluntary manslaughter after admitting using a “deadly and dangerous weapon”.

Death Row Records was founded by Knight in 1991, and rose to prominence with the release of definitive early records from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur. The label filed for bankruptcy in 2006 and was sold at auction for $24m.