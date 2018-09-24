Pan Sonic’s Ilpo Väisänen returns to Editions Mego as I-LP-ON

ÄÄNET is a homage to Pan Sonic and to the late Mika Vainio.

Pan Sonic’s Ilpo Väisänen has announced the release of a new full-length ÄÄNET, the first under his new moniker I-LP-ON. The album is set for release on Editions Mego.

The project is a homage to Pan Sonic, the influential electronic outfit he founded alongside Sami Salo and electronic music icon Mika Vainio, who died last year. ÄÄNET channels the industrial, ambient, dub and club-orientated sounds Pan Sonic absorbed over two decades.

By using field recordings of the 2000 PAN SONIC world tour, Väisänen has crafted a personal document that looks back to his time making music with Vainio, whilst simultaneously functioning as a brand new musical statement.

ÄÄNET is available to preorder via Editions Mego. Check out the cover art and tracklist below, and revisit Mika Vainio’s 2015 FACT mix with experimental French composer Franck Vigroux.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Syrjäytyvä’

02. ‘Raavittua Krokodillä’

03. ‘Turun Sattuma’

04. ‘Muistoissa 1, 2, 3’

05. ‘Poble Dub’

06. ‘Alussa’

07. ‘Seattle 1’

08. ‘San Francisco Keskustelu’

09. ‘Pimeyden Vasara’

10. ‘Jyvät’

11. ‘Seattle 2, Asmea’

12. ‘Melankolia’

13. ‘Lopussa’

14. ‘Manat’

