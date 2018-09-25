Experimental producer Ausschuss debuts on Haunter Records with Room1 EP

By , Sep 25 2018

Photograph by: Press

Six tracks of foreboding noise, ominous sound design and deconstructed club sounds.

Berlin-based producer Ausschuss has announced his debut EP Room1, which arrives via experimental Milan label Haunter Records.

The six-track EP moves from burnt-out drone and harsh noise to skeletal harmonies and simple percussive patterns, with the producer’s use of reverb lending a potent sense of scale and solidity to his sound.

The release is the producer’s debut EP and first appearance on Haunter Records, and follows the inclusion of his track ‘Ravoir’ on Anti-Ghost Moon Ray’s compilation Annual General Meeting Record (Vol. 1), as well ‘Coiled’ on the 2016 Co-Op compilation.

Room1 will be available via Haunter Records on November 2. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Drown Later’
02. ‘Yellow Sick Glow’
03. ‘Room1’
04. ‘Blinding Partner’
05. ‘Headfirst’
06. ‘It’s Just The Sea Being Green’

Read next: 10 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in September 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Teresa Winter channels Marquis De Sade and Jean Rollin on What The Night Is For

Sep 25 2018

Teresa Winter channels Marquis De Sade on What The Night Is For
FACT mix 673: The Bug presents PRESSURE

Sep 25 2018

FACT mix 673: The Bug presents PRESSURE

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy