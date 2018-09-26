Los Angeles DIY mainstay M.D. James announces 5 Year Lapse EP on The Astral Plane

The man behind LA’s CAMEO nights announces his chaotic debut.

Los Angeles artist M.D. James has announced his debut EP 5 Year Lapse. The project is available to preorder now via The Astral Plane.

Composed as a single piece, the project’s six tracks move from jarring noise and atonal drone to gentle piano-led melodies and soft acoustic guitar.

A linchpin of the Los Angeles DIY scene and the man behind the city’s CAMEO nights, James weaves together murky electronics with delicate instrumentation and his own vocals for an exercise in sonic catharsis and self-care.

5 Year Lapse will be available digitally and on limited run cassette on October 5. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Pariah’

02. ‘Dogblood’

03. ‘Summer’s End’

04. ‘Remembrance’

05. ‘Broadside’

06. ‘Carceral Season’

07. ‘Untitled I’

