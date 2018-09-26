Enigmatic hip-hop artist Manonmars announces self-titled debut on Young Echo Records

Sep 26 2018

Photograph by: Paulina Korobkiewicz

With production from Neek and Amos Childs’ ambient dub project O$VMV$M.

Bristol-based label Young Echo Records has announced its newest release, the self-titled debut of enigmatic hip-hop artist Manonmars.

With a molasses-thick delivery and foggy production handled by O$VMV$M, the ambient dub project made up of Sam Barrett (Neek) and Amos Childs (Jabu), Manonmars sounds like Bristol channeled through the dirty South, or if Grouper made a rap record.

This year, O$VMV$M released a self-titled LP via fellow Bristol label Idle Hands – the final part of a trilogy of records the duo started in 2015.

Manonmars arrives on November 10 via Young Echo Records and is available to preorder now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below, and revisit Kahn and Neek mixing their most prized dubplates.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Blood’
02. ‘Luv’
03. ‘Cherry’
04. ‘Milk’
05. ‘Planet’
06. ‘Billin’
07. ‘Doll’
08. ‘Weird Girl’
09. ‘Jessica’
10. ‘Getaway’
11. ‘Vacate’
12. ‘Never’
13. ‘Devil Dro’
14. ‘Symbols’

