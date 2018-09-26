ZULI’s debut album Terminal draws on his experiences living in Cairo

By , Sep 26 2018

Photograph by: Press

Listen to ‘Kollu l-Joloud’, featuring Mecca-based vocalist MSYMLA, now.

Egyptian multi-instrumentalist, DJ and producer ZULI has announced the release of his debut album Terminal via Lee Gamble’s experimental imprint UIQ.

Featuring prominent Egyptian rapper Abyusif, newcomers Abanoub, Mado $am and R-Rhyme, and the Mecca-based vocalist MSYLMA, the project is a highly personal statement about the producer’s unique experiences living in Cairo.

“In a world that feels like it’s regressing into tribalism, many of us who don’t fit into any one specific group identity feel sidelined at best.” the producer says in a statement accompanying the announcement.

“I am often approached with a preconceived notion of pretty much everything from my influences and taste to my politics and lifestyle, solely based on my nationality…Ever since this came to my attention I have been making a point to be as vocal as possible about how unfair that is”.

Terminal will be released on November 2 via UIQ. Check out the album art and tracklist below, and be sure to revisit ZULI’s brain-melting mix for FACT.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Nari’ (ft. Abyusif, Mado $am, Abanob, R-Rhyme)
02. ‘Archimedes’ (ft. Abyusif)
03. ‘Bump’
04. ‘Wreck’
05. ‘He’s Hearing Voices’
06. ‘Stacks & Arrays’
07. ‘Kollu l-Joloud’ (ft. MSYLMA)
08. ‘Akhtuboot’ (ft. Abyusif)
09. ‘Mazen’ (ft. Abyusif)
10. ‘Follow Your Breath’
11. ‘Ana Ghayeb’ (ft. Mado $am, Abanob, Abyusif)
12. ‘In Your Head’
13. ‘Vulnerbody’
14. ‘Continue’

Read next: mmph’s post-orchestral DIY electronics channel the spirit of collaboration

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Lee Gamble’s UIQ label announces EDM dissection DJ Tools from rkss

Jul 31 2018

Lee Gamble's UIQ label announces EDM dissection DJ Tools from...
FACT mix 612: ZULI

Aug 1 2017

FACT mix 612: ZULI

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy