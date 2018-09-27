Kanye West confirms YANDHI release date

It’s dropping on Saturday night.

Kanye West today (September 27) confirmed that his upcoming project YANDHI would be releasing on Saturday night, seemingly in honour of the long-awaited arrival of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V tomorrow (September 28).

“We’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night”, he wrote on Twitter, “The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time”.

we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

Earlier this month Kanye teased the new release via Instagram, sharing the project’s cover art with the caption “9 29 18”. Here’s hoping the very Yeezus-like release strategy will yield similarly thrilling results.

View this post on Instagram holographic A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Sep 21, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

