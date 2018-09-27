Nathan Micay, DJ Python, Violet and more to feature on Moxie Presents On Loop Vol. 4

Eight exclusive tracks from some FACT favourites.

NTS resident Moxie has announced the fourth installment of her compilation series, Moxie Presents On Loop.

Featuring exclusive tracks from Nathan Micay (fka Bwana), deep reggaeton wizard DJ Python, jazz-fusion prodigy Byron The Aquarius and more, Moxie Presents On Loop Vol. Four drops on October 26.

Additional highlights from the compilation include new tracks from Lisbon-based breakbeat specialist Violet, as well as The Maghreban’s remix of a new Steve Spacek track, ‘Gimmi Da Love’.

The release of On Loop Vol. 4 coincides with her regular NTS show stepping up to a weekly slot. The compilation series takes its name from Moxie’s On Loop parties, which take place regularly in Manchester, Edinburgh and London. See below for upcoming On Loop dates.

Moxie Presents On Loop Vol. Four will be available to download and stream from October 26, with a vinyl sampler dropping tomorrow. Both releases are available for preorder now.

Check out the cover art, full tracklist and revisit Byron The Aquarius’s masterful Against The Clock session, below.

Tracklist:

01. Byron The Aquarius – ‘Truth Is What U See (Dreams)’

02. Nathan Micay – ‘Basic Plumbing’

03. Lady Blacktronika – ‘4 The Pain’

04. Violet – ‘Antifa Beats’

05. Steve Spacek – ‘Gimmi Da Love’

06. DJ Python – ‘Quito’

07. Louise Chen – ‘Reach (Raw Mix)’

08. Steve Spacek – ‘Gimmi Da Love (The Maghreban Remix)’ [Bonus Track]

On Loop Tour dates:

Oct 19 – Edinburgh @ Sneaky Pete’s [w/ Moxie & Louise Chen]

Oct 26 – Liverpool @ 24 Kitchen Street [w/ Moxie, Mor Elian, Violet & Breakwave]

Nov 09 – Newcastle @ World HQ [w/ Moxie & Leon Vynehall]

Nov 23 – Dublin @ Wigwam [w/ Moxie & Tasker]

Dec 01 – Bristol @ The Love Inn [w/ Moxie, Daisy Moon and Dave Harvey]

