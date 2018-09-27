Nyege Nyege Tapes announce Kadodi compilation EP

Ancient ritual music meets modern electronics.

Uganda’s Nyege Nyege Tapes have announced the release of a new compilation EP Kadodi, a collection of recordings of ritual music from Robert Mugumba’s Domadana kadodi performers.

The ancient percussive music, which is performed for circumcision rites, weddings and cultural gatherings, is placed in the contemporary context of electronic reinterpretations of the kadodi sound by East Ugandan producer Sun C and Tanzania’s Bamba Pana.

The release follows Bamba Pana’s debut album Boa, which was released earlier this year, as well as the label’s annual festival, Nyege Nyege Fest 2018, which FACT has called the best electronic music festival in the world.

Kadodi drops tomorrow (September 28) via Nyege Nyege Tapes. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Domadana Kadodi Performers – ‘Recording 1’

02. Domadana Kadodi Performers – ‘Recording 2’

03. Sun C – ‘Kaad 4’

04. Bamba Pana – ‘Wateranga (Domadana Remix)’

