New bass weight from the Bristol-based collective.

Bandulu Gang, the grime and dubstep collective made up of Kahn, Neek, Boofy and Hi5ghost, are dropping a new 12″ this evening.

Featuring contributions from all the Bandulu boys as well as UK producer Commodo, the vinyl-only release is limited to 500 copies.

Bandulu Records has been responsible for a steady stream of essential 12″s since 2012. Bandulu 011 is their first release of 2018.

Bandulu 011 is released later today (October 1). Keep an eye on Rewind Forward for the first available copies. Check out the cover art and tracklist below, and re-visit Kahn and Neek mixing their most prized dubplates.

Tracklist:

A1. Kahn & Neek – ‘Chronic Despair’

A2. Hi5Ghost – ‘Talk Bad’

B1. Commodo – ‘Roxy’

B2. Boofy – ‘Blank Canvas’

