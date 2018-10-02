Mumdance announces expansive mix project Shared Meanings

32 tracks of unreleased material from Peder Mannerfelt, Nkisi, Caterina Barbieri and many more.

Jack Adams, AKA Mumdance, has announced the release of Shared Meanings, an expansive mix project and compilation featuring entirely exclusive material from a whole host of FACT favourites.

Drawing from a broad spectrum of contemporary electronic music, Adams has collected unreleased tracks from scene stalwarts such as Peder Mannerfelt, JK Flesh and Mark Broom, as well as some of the new faces of left-field techno and experimental club music, such as Nkisi, Abyss X and Chevel.

Additional highlights include tracks from FACT Rated Manchester duo Space Afrika, FACT mixer ZULI, whose debut album Terminal arrives next month via Lee Gamble’s UIQ imprint, and Isabella, whose EP Whistle featured in our list of the 25 best releases of the last three months.

The mix will also include a reinterpretation of the Daft Punk classic ‘Teachers’ by Mumdance and Logos, which pays tribute to the underground innovators that have inspired them over the years.

The project will be made available digitally as a free mix and DJ-friendly compilation, as well as collector’s edition cassette and a five-track vinyl release featuring Mumdance and Logos, Peder Mannerfelt, Caterina Barbieri, Nkisi and Space Afrika.

Shared Meanings arrives digitally on November 20, and on physical formats on November 23 via a sub-label of Mumdance and Logos’ Different Circles imprint – you can preorder the release now. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist: