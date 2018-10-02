R&S claims new Black Eyed Peas track rips off Lone’s ‘Airglow Fires’

By , Oct 2 2018

Photograph by: Press

“Total rip off merchants.”

The founder of R&S Records Renaat Vandepapeliere today (October 2) pointed out what he believes to be some striking similarities between the new Black Eyed Peas track ‘Constant Part 1 & 2’ and Lone’s 2014 track ‘Airglow Fires’.

“Black Eyed Peas ripps LONE’s ‘ Airglow Fire – @R&S Records ..hmm .. check .. do we agree :)“, Vandepapeliere said in a tweet. R&S’ official account called the US hip-hop act “total rip off merchants”.

Regarding the similarities, Lone simply tweeted: “black eyed me’s”.

Listen to both tracks below and decide for yourself. The final installment of Lone’s Ambivert Tools EP series arrives on October 12 via R&S – you can preorder the EP now.

FACT has contacted the Black Eyed Peas’ representative and R&S for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – July to September 2018.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Lone to release Ambivert Tools Volume Four on R&S

Sep 12 2018

Lone to release Ambivert Tools Volume Four on R&S
The Warehouse Project announces line-up for its opening weekend

Jul 18 2018

The Warehouse Project announces line-up for its opening weekend

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy