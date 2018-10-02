R&S claims new Black Eyed Peas track rips off Lone’s ‘Airglow Fires’

“Total rip off merchants.”

The founder of R&S Records Renaat Vandepapeliere today (October 2) pointed out what he believes to be some striking similarities between the new Black Eyed Peas track ‘Constant Part 1 & 2’ and Lone’s 2014 track ‘Airglow Fires’.

“Black Eyed Peas ripps LONE’s ‘ Airglow Fire – @R&S Records ..hmm .. check .. do we agree :)“, Vandepapeliere said in a tweet. R&S’ official account called the US hip-hop act “total rip off merchants”.

Black Eyed Peas ripps LONE’s ‘ Airglow Fire – @R&S Records ..hmm .. check .. do we agree :) https://t.co/DUOXYcts2n — renaat (@renaatrsrecords) October 2, 2018

Regarding the similarities, Lone simply tweeted: “black eyed me’s”.

Listen to both tracks below and decide for yourself. The final installment of Lone’s Ambivert Tools EP series arrives on October 12 via R&S – you can preorder the EP now.

FACT has contacted the Black Eyed Peas’ representative and R&S for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

