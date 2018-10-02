Strange Days: Memories of the Future opens today at The Store X

Originally published on The Vinyl Factory

21 video artists and film-makers arrive at The Store X, 180 The Strand.

Strange Days: Memories of the Future, a new exhibition presented by New York’s New Museum and The Store X in partnership with The Vinyl Factory, has opened today (October 2) at London’s The Store X, 180 The Strand.

Running until December 9, the Massimiliano Gioni-curated exhibition features work by some of the world’s most exciting film-makers and video artists, presented as large-scale, multi-screen video installations, many of which are being shown in the UK for the first time.

Among them are Kahlil Joseph’s evocative portrait of black life in Harlem, Fly Paper, which premiered at New Museum in 2017 and made its European debut at The Store X Berlin earlier this year; John Akomfrah’s epic three-screen rumination Vertigo Sea; Pipilotti Rist’s 4th Floor To Mildness, which requires visitors to lie on beds gazing at the installation projected onto the ceiling; Camille Henrot’s Grosse Fatigue, soundtracked by Joakim; and Ragnar Kjartansson’s infamous collaboration with The National A Lot Of Sorrow, which captures the band performing their 2010 track ‘Sorrow’ repeatedly for six hours at MoMA PS1 – a meditation on time, human endurance and sublime repetition.

The full list of participating artists is: John Akomfrah, Jonathas de Andrade, Ed Atkins, Cheng Ran, Camille Henrot, Kahlil Joseph, Hassan Khan, Ragnar Kjartansson, Oliver Laric, Klara Lidén, Maha Maamoun, Daria Martin, Laure Prouvost, Lili Reynaud-Dewar, Pipilotti Rist, Anri Sala, Mounira Al Solh, Cally Spooner, Ryan Trecartin, Wong Ping and Wu Tsang.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoZcjcUh9hv/?utm_source=ig_embed

As Edlis Neeson, Artistic Director at New Museum Massimiliano Gioni, says: “Strange Days will bring together some of the most compelling video artists and filmmakers that have presented works at the New Museum over the last 10 years. All of these artists have shifted the ways we think about images and memory by recasting their individual experiences and visions alongside speculations on what the future may hold.”

Strange Days is the third major show commissioned by The Store X The Vinyl Factory, following critically acclaimed exhibitions The Infinite Mix (2016) and Everything at Once (2017), presented with the Hayward Gallery and Lisson Gallery respectively, as well as commissions by Ryoji Ikeda, Arthur Jafa, Jeremy Shaw and Ben Kelly & Virgil Abloh.

Ben Kelly will also be presenting a new work Columns, inspired in part by his work with Virgil Abloh and in part by his role in designing the iconic Hacienda nightclub, at The Store X this autumn. Click here for more details.

Strange Days: Memories of the Future is open from October 2 to 9 December at The Store X, 180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA.

Opening Times:

Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm – 7pm

Sunday 12pm – 6pm

Free entry

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – July to September 2018