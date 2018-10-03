Lava Dome – Against The Clock

Tel Aviv producer Lava Dome makes a track in 10 minutes.

Lava Dome is one of Tel Aviv’s most forward-thinking club producers. His style – which sits somewhere between mainstream hip-hop and the neon-lit US club sound of the Fade To Mind label – is what he imagines “incredible strength feels like”.

With Lava Dome starting to make waves outside of Tel Aviv thanks to guest mixes on Rinse FM and NTS Radio, we sought the producer out at home for this week’s episode of Against The Clock, where he made in beat in 10 minutes using a Sudanese vocal chop as the centerpiece.

Watch his lightning-fast Ableton Live skills above and check out his recent remix compilation, which features other up and coming producers like LYZZA, Haravot and Santa Muerte.

