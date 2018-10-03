Sega Bodega unveils multidisciplinary project self*care

Hear new single ‘kisses 2 my phone’ now.

Cyberpunk-influenced producer Sega Bodega returns with multidisciplinary project self*care, a six-track EP billed as “a portrait of an artist in creative flux.”

The record comes after a busy period for Sega, having notched up collaborations with Quay Dash, Brooke Candy, oklou and Shygirl, scored Nike’s recent Jumpman advert and contributed music to Rihanna’s Puma x Fenty show.

self*care marks a new direction for the producer and finds him using his own vocals for the first time, twisting them into melancholic club-centric pop R&B.

Sporting artwork directed by PC Music’s Hannah Diamond, self*care is due for release on October 24.

Tracklist:

1. ‘cowgirl’

2. ‘hopeless’

3. ‘kisses 2 my phone’

4. ‘daddy’

5. ‘maryland’

6. ‘gag reflex’

