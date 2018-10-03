Sega Bodega unveils multidisciplinary project self*care

Hear new single ‘kisses 2 my phone’ now.
Cyberpunk-influenced producer Sega Bodega returns with multidisciplinary project self*care, a six-track EP billed as “a portrait of an artist in creative flux.”
The record comes after a busy period for Sega, having notched up collaborations with Quay Dash, Brooke Candy, oklou and Shygirl, scored Nike’s recent Jumpman advert and contributed music to Rihanna’s Puma x Fenty show.
self*care marks a new direction for the producer and finds him using his own vocals for the first time, twisting them into melancholic club-centric pop R&B.
Sporting artwork directed by PC Music’s Hannah Diamond, self*care is due for release on October 24.
Tracklist:
1. ‘cowgirl’
2. ‘hopeless’
3. ‘kisses 2 my phone’
4. ‘daddy’
5. ‘maryland’
6. ‘gag reflex’
