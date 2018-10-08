David Morales arrested in Japan on suspicion of MDMA possession

Morales faces up to seven years in prison.

Veteran DJ and producer David Morales has been arrested on suspicion of drug possession after he was found with 0.3g of MDMA in his possession at Japan’s Fukoka Airport.

Morales was detained early on Sunday morning (October 7) after a customs official found just five granules of the drug in his carry-on baggage.

“He was arrested for allegedly violating the law on narcotics and psychotropics control,” a police spokesman told news agency AFP.

The Grammy Award-winner, who was due to play in Fukuoka on October 6 and in Tokyo the next day, denied any knowledge of the drugs to the Sankei Shimbun newspaper, saying: “It’s not mine. (Someone) might have tried to frame me”.

In Japan, even possession of a small amount of drugs for personal use can result in lengthy prison sentences and hefty fines. The maximum penalty for possession of ecstasy is a sentence of seven years and a three million yen ($26,000) fine.

Morales is responsible for a string of house music hits including 1998’s ‘Needin U’, which reached number one on the US and UK dance charts. He also won a Grammy in 1998 for Remixer of the Year.