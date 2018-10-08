Swing Ting’s Famous Eno teams up with UNIIQU3 and Killa P on Music For Clubs EP

The EP also features Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones, Bay-C and Trigganom.

Swing Ting regular Famous Eno will release his first full EP for the Manchester club night’s label arm next week.

Music For Clubs (see what he did there?) arrives on October 19 with six tracks, each of which was made in collaboration with one of an all-star cast of international club favorites.

As well as collaborations with Jersey club icon UNIIQU3 and Roll Deep’s Killa P, the EP features team-ups with Jamaican dancehall artist Bay-C, Fractal Fantasy’s Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones, Accra-based MC Bryte, Ghanaian producer Gafacci and frequent collaborator Trigganom.

Listen to EP track ‘Longtime’ below and pre-order Music For Clubs here. Swing Ting will also celebrate the launch of the EP at their monthly night at Manchester’s Soup Kitchen on October 20.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Make It Clap’ (feat. UNIIQU3) 02:32

02. ‘Longtime’ (feat. Killa P) 03:11

03. ‘Gal a Bubble’ (feat. Bay-C) 02:29

04. ‘Ranting’ (feat. Gafacci) 03:01

05. ‘Money Collector (feat. Bryte) 02:53

06. ‘Life’ (feat. Killa P, Trigganom, Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones)

