Rush Hour: Inside Amsterdam’s finest record store

Ask anyone that knows about record stores and they’ll tell you Rush Hour is much more than just a shop – it’s an institution.

Antal, Rush Hour’s co-founder, opened the store back in 1997. Initially just a small shop that stocked strange and obscure records from all over the world, Rush Hour has grown into one of Europe’s best record stores with its own equally celebrated label and distribution arm.

Perhaps more importantly, Rush Hour has been a home and breeding ground for some of Amsterdam’s key producers and DJs over the past 20 years, a communal space where artists like San Proper, Tom Trago and Interstellar Funk got their DJ chops.

FACT visited Amsterdam to find out the story behind Rush Hour’s beginnings and how it grew into the vibrant place it is now, speaking to Antal and the colorful cast of characters that frequent the store.

