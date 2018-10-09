The long list of nominees for 2019 has arrived.

Radiohead, Kraftwerk, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and The Cure are among the 2019 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Additional acts Rage Against The Machine, MC5, Rufus & Chaka Kahn, LL Cool J and The Zombies have received repeat nominations, whilst Devo, Roxy Music, Todd Rundgren, John Prine and Def Leppard have all been nominated for the first time.

Previous nominees such as Kate Bush, Nine Inch Nails and Bad Brains were not included on this year’s list, whilst no artists that were eligible for the list for the first time this year – including Outkast, Fugees, Jeff Buckley and Snoop Dogg – received nominations.

Last year’s inductees included Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straights and Nina Simone, whilst Sister Rosetta Tharpe won an award for Early Influence.

The final list of inductees will be confirmed in December 2019. In the meantime, fans can vote for their favourites at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website. Check out the full list below.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2019:

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

John Prine

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Stevie Nicks

The Cure

The Zombies

Todd Rundgren

