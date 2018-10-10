Finn returns with four “house jams for trying times” on Dance Music Has Betrayed Us All EP

“Four tracks dedicated to everyone keeping their head above water”.

Local Action superstar Finn is back next month with a new EP titled Dance Music Has Betrayed Us All.

According to the label, the four-track release is “an EP of house jams for trying times and tired eyes” inspired by French touch, ghettotech, hardcore and speed garage. Finn describes the EP as “four tracks dedicated to everyone keeping their head above water”.

A press release says that the title track “captures Finn in full flight: at times full-throttle and breathless, and at others simply down in the dumps.”

Dance Music Has Betrayed Us All is the first full release from the Manchester producer and DJ since last year’s Sometimes The Going Gets A Little Tough, whose title track was one of FACT’s best tracks of 2017.

‘Sometimes The Going Gets A Little Tough’ – which was licensed by Defected earlier this year – has become an unlikely crossover since its release, racking up over four million streams across different platforms and gaining support from Annie Mac, Martin Garrix and Diplo.

Dance Music Has Betrayed Us All is released on October 25. Pre-order it at Local Action’s Bandcamp and revisit Finn’s 2017 FACT mix below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Dance Music Has Betrayed Us All’

02. ‘Do Good Boys Get the Fear?’

03. ‘Opening Up’

04. ‘Carpet Floors’

Read next: Deep Inside – October 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist