Jonas Rathsman – Against The Clock

Sweden’s Jonas Rathman makes a track in 10 minutes.

Gothenburg-based producer Jonas Rathman has been a fixture on the Swedish house scene for almost a decade, catching the attention of Defected, Crosstown Rebels and even Disclosure over the course of his career.

Earlier this year we visited Rathsman in his chemistry-lab turned studio, where we got to see his production methods first hand. Once the tour was over we had to challenge him to go Against The Clock from his studio.

Although Rathsman wasn’t able to use all his studio’s many synths in the 10 minute timeframe, he still found time to incorporate his Elektron Machinedrum, Moog Sub37 and Roland Juno-106. Watch above.

