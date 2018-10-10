Little Dragon sign to Ninja Tune for new EP Lover Chanting

Photograph by: Press

Listen to the title track now.

Scandi pop fixtures Little Dragon have signed to Ninja Tune for the release of their next EP, Lover Chanting.

According to a press release, the EP explores “an invigorating blend of bass-heavy electronica and R&B sensibilities” and follows recent collaborations with BADBADNOTGOOD and Christian Rich.

The track was inspired by bassist Fredrik Källgren Wallin’s search for “a wedding march inspired by a Swedish prog funk folk keyboardist called Merit Hemmingson” and features the group’s signature deep synth basslines and exuberant vocals.

Lover Chanting arrives via Ninja Tune on November 9 and is available for pre-order now. A special limited edition 12″ vinyl release is scheduled for November 16. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Last year, FACT paid the group a visit in their home town of Gothenburg – watch what went down below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Lover Chanting’
02. ‘In My House’
03. ‘Timothy’
04. ‘Lover Chanting (Edit)’

