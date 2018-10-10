Little Dragon sign to Ninja Tune for new EP Lover Chanting

Listen to the title track now.

Scandi pop fixtures Little Dragon have signed to Ninja Tune for the release of their next EP, Lover Chanting.

According to a press release, the EP explores “an invigorating blend of bass-heavy electronica and R&B sensibilities” and follows recent collaborations with BADBADNOTGOOD and Christian Rich.

The track was inspired by bassist Fredrik Källgren Wallin’s search for “a wedding march inspired by a Swedish prog funk folk keyboardist called Merit Hemmingson” and features the group’s signature deep synth basslines and exuberant vocals.

Lover Chanting arrives via Ninja Tune on November 9 and is available for pre-order now. A special limited edition 12″ vinyl release is scheduled for November 16. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Last year, FACT paid the group a visit in their home town of Gothenburg – watch what went down below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Lover Chanting’

02. ‘In My House’

03. ‘Timothy’

04. ‘Lover Chanting (Edit)’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months: July to September 2018