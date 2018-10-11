Watch Anabasine and Wiklow battle it out in Against The Clock Lab at MUTEK Montréal 2018

By , Oct 11 2018

Against The Clock Lab lands in Montréal.

Last year at Amsterdam’s ADE expo, FACT kicked off a new concept – Against The Clock Lab. This year, we expanded it even further, teaming up with MUTEK Montréal to present Against The Clock Lab as part of this year’s daytime MUTEK program.

Below you can watch some of the action from the lab with drone and bass scientist anabasine and Wiklow, whose glitchy soundscapes impressed at last year’s MUTEK Montréal.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next Against The Clock Lab session.

Read next: A week-long trip into drone and techno at MUTEK Montréal 2017

