Against The Clock Lab lands in Montréal.

Last year at Amsterdam’s ADE expo, FACT kicked off a new concept – Against The Clock Lab. This year, we expanded it even further, teaming up with MUTEK Montréal to present Against The Clock Lab as part of this year’s daytime MUTEK program.

Below you can watch some of the action from the lab with drone and bass scientist anabasine and Wiklow, whose glitchy soundscapes impressed at last year’s MUTEK Montréal.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next Against The Clock Lab session.

