Daniel Avery drops Diminuendo EP on Phantasy Sound

A companion piece to this year’s Song For Alpha.

Producer Daniel Avery has released Diminuendo, a companion EP that follows the acclaimed Song For Alpha, released earlier this year on Phantasy Sound.

The EP channels the same urgent, propulsive techno the artist explored on Song For Alpha. In addition to album track ‘Diminuendo’, the EP features three new tracks, touching upon frenetic acid on ‘Hyper Detail’ and twisted electro on ‘Light of Falling Rain’.

This year, in addition to the release of Song For Alpha, the producer released a 48-minute ambient track ‘Visible Gravity’ – listen to it in full below.

Avery will tour in support of Nine Inch Nails throughout October and November. He will also play a set at Sheffield’s No Bounds festival – at which FACT will present an exclusive stage curated by Mark Fell, featuring artists including Sarah Davachi, Adrian Sherwood and Rian Treanor.

Diminuendo is available to stream and download now. Check out the tracklist and revisit Avery’s banging mix for FACT, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Diminuendo’

02. ‘Hyper Detail’

03. ‘Light of Falling Rain’

04. ‘Time Marked Its Irregular Pulse In Her Eyes’

